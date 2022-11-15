Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,776,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,853.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after buying an additional 175,645 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 311,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,934,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average of $108.91. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

