Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.21. 335,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,191,160. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

