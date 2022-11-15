Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,191,160. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

