Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 60,453 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,453 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.4% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $40,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.18. 48,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,006. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.25. The stock has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.