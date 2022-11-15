Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14,529.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102,956 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $34,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $33.89. 64,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

