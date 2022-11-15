Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,352 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $26,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. ING Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,520. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

