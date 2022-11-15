Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 311,961 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,961 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $31,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 274.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 199.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 54.7% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,818,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

