Alps Advisors Inc. Has $53.41 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $401.66. The stock had a trading volume of 95,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,867. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.82. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

