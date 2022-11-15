Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $25,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.27. 7,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.26. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

