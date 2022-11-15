Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,951,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 558,064 shares during the quarter. Genesis Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $127,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Genesis Energy by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,734,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,438,000 after purchasing an additional 581,982 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genesis Energy news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,290. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Stories

