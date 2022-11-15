Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Raised by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 99,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,627. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

