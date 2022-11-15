Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.66

Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 2371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $779.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $33,488.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

