American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.4% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.63. The company had a trading volume of 64,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.76 and a 200-day moving average of $241.43. The firm has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

