American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in American Tower by 1,896.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 821,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,073,000 after purchasing an additional 780,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock opened at $218.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.47.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.