American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 42.0% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 160,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of American Tower by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 223,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 14.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.47.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.46. 59,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.43. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

