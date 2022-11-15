American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.28. 18,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,295. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.79 and a 200 day moving average of $146.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

