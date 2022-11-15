AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 4,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 8,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

AmeriCann Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

About AmeriCann



AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It designs, develops, leases, and operates cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

