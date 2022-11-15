Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Buys $22,700.00 in Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) Director Jeffery C. Baker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $22,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,825.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ATLO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 21,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,025. The firm has a market cap of $203.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ames National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ames National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
