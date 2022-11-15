AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

POWW opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $367.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.32. AMMO has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. AMMO had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMMO will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other AMMO news, Director Harry S. Markley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMMO by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,652,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after buying an additional 85,151 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMMO by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 865,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMMO by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 48,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in AMMO by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 449,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

