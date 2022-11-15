Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,902 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 131,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 154.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $62.77.

