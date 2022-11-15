Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Up 19.6% in October

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Amryt Pharma Stock Performance

AMYT stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMYT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amryt Pharma

About Amryt Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 66,352.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 44.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

