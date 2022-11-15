Analysts’ Downgrades for November 14th (ACLS, AGEN, APPS, CC, CGEN, EBS, FF, FLL, HSON, JHX)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, November 14th:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

