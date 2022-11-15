Analysts’ Downgrades for November 14th (ACLS, AGEN, APPS, CC, CGEN, EBS, FF, FLL, HSON, JHX)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, November 14th:
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Chemours (NYSE:CC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
