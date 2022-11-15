Analysts Set Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) PT at $123.89

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ashland by 1,572.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 378,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after purchasing an additional 356,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 258.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 288,683 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 2,468.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,553 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland by 16.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Up 1.1 %

About Ashland

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. Ashland has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.61.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

