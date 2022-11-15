Analysts Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) PT at $125.23

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHK. Barclays lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 4.1 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.07.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

