Analysts Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target at $33.41

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 29,027 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 121,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Revolve Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65.

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.