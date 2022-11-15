Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Xperi (XPER)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) recently:

11/13/2022 – Xperi is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Xperi was upgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/5/2022 – Xperi is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Xperi is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Xperi is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Xperi is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Xperi is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Xperi is now covered by analysts at BWS Financial. They set a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Xperi Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of XPER stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. 593,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. Xperi Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Xperi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 405,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 38,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth $1,417,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.