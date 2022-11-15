Analyzing Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) & Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Rating) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Telos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Technology Solutions and Telos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Telos 0 4 2 0 2.33

Profitability

Telos has a consensus price target of $10.29, indicating a potential upside of 115.18%. Given Telos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

This table compares Technology Solutions and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Telos -17.16% -23.10% -16.67%

Risk & Volatility

Technology Solutions has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telos has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Technology Solutions and Telos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telos $242.43 million 1.33 -$43.13 million ($0.59) -8.15

Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telos.

Summary

Telos beats Technology Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Telos

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending cloud identity services for mobile and enterprise and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. It serves to the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

