Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,849 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,849 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust makes up approximately 4.1% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Performance

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,461. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.