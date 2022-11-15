Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Has $602,000 Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for about 0.9% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $25,267,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $16,421,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 615.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 337,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 290,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 261,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,355. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,828. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.