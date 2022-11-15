Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,333 shares during the quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFWM traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $859.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Several research firms have commented on FFWM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Foundation to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

