Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. KeyCorp makes up approximately 2.2% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. 279,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,704,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

