Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas comprises approximately 5.8% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $41,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas stock remained flat at $64.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

