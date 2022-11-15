ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up about 2.0% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $23,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ANSYS by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.91.

ANSS traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.71. 13,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,575. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.45. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $413.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

