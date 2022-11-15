Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.73.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

