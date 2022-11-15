Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $83.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $77.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 111,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.