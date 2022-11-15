AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Short Interest Update

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,900 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 833,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AppFolio to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

AppFolio Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of APPF opened at $116.44 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $130.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.02.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $394,291.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $394,291.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,515.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $3,506,523. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AppFolio by 43.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 115.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

