Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $109.63 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 95.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

