Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 636,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 256.0 days.
Arca Continental Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMBVF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. 334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. Arca Continental has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.80.
About Arca Continental
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arca Continental (EMBVF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.