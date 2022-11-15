ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Lowered to €38.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €40.00 ($41.24) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.14) to €33.00 ($34.02) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($24.23) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.
ArcelorMittal Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of MT stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 278,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.90. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.