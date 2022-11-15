ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Lowered to €38.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €40.00 ($41.24) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.14) to €33.00 ($34.02) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($24.23) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MT stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 278,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.90. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ArcelorMittal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 47.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $18,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.