Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 1.6%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 32,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 96,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.52 target price on Argentina Lithium & Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.60.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.
