Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Argo Group International Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $25.37 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $889.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Argo Group International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.