Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Up 14.6% in October

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 931,800 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 813,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 296,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,108. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also

