Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average of $109.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.