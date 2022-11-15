ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Update

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARYE opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

