AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $28.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

