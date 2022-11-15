AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th.
AssetMark Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of AMK stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $28.01.
Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
