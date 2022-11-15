AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Upgraded at TheStreet

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James cut their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.00. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

