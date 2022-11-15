Associated Banc Corp Acquires 7,682 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

ADI opened at $166.51 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day moving average of $154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

