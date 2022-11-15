Associated Banc Corp Buys 801 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,628 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after buying an additional 371,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Barclays increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,250 ($26.44) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,100 ($24.68) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,300 ($27.03) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.14) to GBX 2,330 ($27.38) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.68) to GBX 2,050 ($24.09) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,904.11.

BHP opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

