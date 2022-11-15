Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 33,025.0% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $152.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.55. The stock has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

About AbbVie

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

