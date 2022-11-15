Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.7 %

WEC opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

